The call to ‘to do more’ against COVID-19

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s message Monday afternoon was clear.

“Quite honestly, we need this region, each of you to do your part. We need more. Our schools need you to do more, our hospitals need you to do more, our vulnerable populations need this community, this region to do more,” TenHaken said.

Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg agrees that this area has to do just that.’

“It’s a very true statement. We need to continue to be diligent in our efforts to try to battle this virus,” Lundberg said.

Canton Mayor Sandra Lundstrom has similar thoughts about her community.

“I think we need to do more. I think there needs to be more mask-wearing. For some reason, it seems like the social distancing has gone by the wayside, I think we need to keep that up,” Lundstrom said.

She makes a comparison to a common livelihood in this region.

“In this part of this country, we’re known for taking care of each other. When a farmer falls ill, gets injured, we band together, and people take their crops out for them or plant their crops for them. And this is no different. Wearing a mask is no different than helping your neighbor. And I feel strongly about that,” Lundstrom said.

“Up to this point, I’m very happy with the efforts of the community of Brandon. Voluntary efforts, they’ve been very diligent. I’m just asking them to continue those efforts throughout this to try to get through,” Lundberg said.

This region does have distinct communities, but they’re all linked.

“The majority of the inpatients in our Sioux Falls hospitals are not from Sioux Falls. From all over. This reinforces that there is a level of diligence across this region that we need right now,” TenHaken said.