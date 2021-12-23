Testing for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden promised to distribute hundreds of millions of free COVID-19 tests and to open more testing sites, but those stepped-up efforts will not come in time for the holidays.

As we told you last night, at home tests will look similar to this one and are pretty easy to use. The federal government will start shipping out COVID-19 tests in late January when officials will be able to establish a web site where you can order kits, which will be mailed to you for free.

Until then, the South Dakota Health Department encourages you to use the Vault Health website to order a free at-home test.

You can also buy tests at drug stores and pharmacies, but many places are running low, especially with Christmas Eve tomorrow. Fueling some of that demand is a mix of factors, including families hoping to keep holiday gatherings safe and people needing to prove they are virus-free for travel, work, or school.

Another location where you can get at-home COVID tests is South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

Officials are offering free rapid at home test kits for anyone who needs them.

Urban Indian Health says many people have thanked them for the tests, especially with the shortages ahead of the holidays.

If they run out, they’ll order more.