TenHaken: Recommendations to Board of Health likely

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday the Sioux Falls Board of Health and the City Council got together; both meetings were informational. The COVID-19 pandemic was a big topic at each.

“The intent of this is to ensure that the Board of Health has as much information as it needs now and for any subsequent meetings,” City Attorney Stacy Kooistra said at the Board of Health meeting.

Kooistra outlined what powers Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has to respond to the pandemic.

“He can make recommendations to this board, but beyond that his emergency powers have been limited to convening emergency sessions of the City Council as well as the immediate efficacy of any ordinances that are passed,” Kooistra said.

TenHaken told the Board of Health that recommendations are likely on the way from him and Jill Franken, public health director with the City of Sioux Falls. He also said he has learned that community spread in Sioux Falls has likely happened.

“At the next meeting that we convene with you, I think you’re going to be asked to make some recommendations to our City Council to be voting on,” TenHaken said.

Tuesday morning, TenHaken also urged businesses to be smart during this pandemic and asked customers to not give their business to restaurants and stores not taking this outbreak seriously.

