TenHaken: Goal is to get Smithfield plant opened quickly and safely; no timeline set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken said he has talked with Smithfield Foods and dozens of pork producers in the area during Friday’s City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 media briefing.

TenHaken said he wants to get the plant opened quickly and safely. He said he understands pork producers are hurting right now.

This morning, his office spoke with a representative from Smithfield. There is no timeline of reopening the plant, TenHaken said. He also said the company is still digesting Thursday’s 15-page report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TenHaken said the data is tracking still at 660 cases per capita. He also said the models are holding steady for Sioux Falls’ anticipated peak.

City Public Health Director Jill Franken said people should go outside if they can, but to continue social distancing.

