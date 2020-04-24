TenHaken: Goal is to get Smithfield plant opened quickly and safely; no timeline set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken said he has talked with Smithfield Foods and dozens of pork producers in the area during Friday’s City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 media briefing.
TenHaken said he wants to get the plant opened quickly and safely. He said he understands pork producers are hurting right now.
This morning, his office spoke with a representative from Smithfield. There is no timeline of reopening the plant, TenHaken said. He also said the company is still digesting Thursday’s 15-page report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TenHaken said the data is tracking still at 660 cases per capita. He also said the models are holding steady for Sioux Falls’ anticipated peak.
City Public Health Director Jill Franken said people should go outside if they can, but to continue social distancing.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Sioux Falls School District graduation plans for high school seniors includes virtual ceremony in May, in-person events at later datesSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hearing from Sioux Falls seniors, the school district has decided to move forward with a virtual graduation on May 24.
- COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reportedSouth Dakota’s COVID-19 update for Friday, April 24, 2020.
- TenHaken: Goal is to get Smithfield plant opened quickly and safely; no timeline setSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken said he has talked with Smithfield Foods and dozens of pork producers in the area during Friday’s City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 media briefing. TenHaken said he wants to […]