Tenants already receiving three-day notices from landlords that rent is overdue

The first of the month has come and gone and many people out of work may be struggling to pay their rent.

East River Legal Services in Sioux Falls helps low-income people resolve housing issues. It’s calling on the governor’s office to issue an emergency moratorium on evictions. Tenants are already receiving three-day notices from landlords that rent is overdue.

“There’s some debate on the power of the governor. The recent bill that was just passed giving her emergency powers. Our belief is that there is some room in there that would give her the authority to stay certain statues or temporarily amend certain statues,” Brent Thompson with East River Legal Services said.

East River Legal Services asked the Supreme Court for the moratorium on evictions, but the request was denied saying it wasn’t an issue yet.

Thompson says the delay in evictions would help prevent an onslaught of people ending up homeless.

Governor Kristi Noem says her office is looking into the matter but points out that there are loans and grants available to landlords and building owners to stay afloat to avoid kicking tenants out.