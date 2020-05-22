Tech privacy firm warns contact tracing app violates policy

The Care19 app is seen on a cell phone screen, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Care19, a contact tracing app is being pushed by the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota as a tool to trace exposure to the coronavirus. But tech firm Jumbo Privacy points out the app violated its own privacy policy by sharing location and identification information with third-party companies like Foursquare, BugFender and Google. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A contact tracing app pushed by the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota as a tool to trace exposure to the coronavirus violated its own privacy policy by sharing location and user identification information with third-party companies.

The Care19 app, developed by North Dakota company ProudCrowd, was one of the first contact tracing apps endorsed by state governments in response to the coronavirus.

But tech privacy firm Jumbo Privacy says developers included lines of code that send users’ location and identification data to third-party companies including Foursquare, BugFender and Google.

