COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057

Team members at Jack Link’s test positive for COVID-19

by: KELOLAND News

A spokesperson for Jack Link’s tells KELOLAND news team members at its facility in Alpena have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says it is following strict protocols in light of the cases.

