Talking about COVID-19, vaccines with your family over the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For weeks now, doctors have been urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 before the holidays. But how do you approach that conversation with family and friends?

Kimberly Morgan, an integrated health therapist with Sanford Health, suggests not pushing too hard on family members who may be hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s really about, you know, taking an open position about it and being helpful,” Morgan said. “We really want people to get the vaccination but pushing someone will not be the right way.”

She says it’s best to take the family member aside and offer resources for trusted information on the vaccines.

“Getting that information out as far as what the medical professionals say, what is your doctor saying, do you need to talk to your doctor more about that,” Morgan said. “Just approaching it from that, you know, ‘I really want to help you, I really love you.”

After nearly two years with the pandemic, almost everyone is feeling the COVID fatigue. Morgan says it’s important to practice your own self-care too.

“Just making sure that you’re in a good place yourself, especially if you’re going to have a conversation with someone that might be a little bit more conflicted or might be you’re going into a gray zone,” she said. “Just making sure that you’re really up for that conversation to approach it in a very open, willing and helpful way.”