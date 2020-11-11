Surgeon General advises South Dakotans to wear masks

The nation’s top doctor is in South Dakota as the state launches drive up testing in several cities. Today Surgeon General Jerome Adams told the media the best way to protect ourselves is to wear a mask.
“Please, do it because you care about your neighbors. Don’t do it because someone told you to do it. Do it because you understand the science and keep our kids in school keep our workplaces open and get us back to normal quicker,”
The Surgeon General says increasing coronavirus testing is also important. Over the next two weeks, ten cities will conduct mass COVID-19 testing.
- PIERRE – National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34
November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MOBRIDGE – National Guard Armory, 1213 Lake Front Dr.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ABERDEEN – Fairgrounds, 400 24th Ave. NW
November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- CHAMBERLAIN / OACOMA – Oacoma Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- WATERTOWN – National Guard Armory, 1951 N. Hwy. 20
November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MADISON – Baughman Park, 1100 3rd St. SE
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- YANKTON – Mall Parking Lot, 2101 Broadway Ave.
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MARTIN – Martin Community Health Center, 102 US 18
November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- CUSTER – Custer Search & Rescue, 1073 Montgomery St.
November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SPEARFISH – Spearfish High School, 1725 N. Main St.
November 21 & 22 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.