Surgeon General advises South Dakotans to wear masks

The nation’s top doctor is in South Dakota as the state launches drive up testing in several cities. Today Surgeon General Jerome Adams told the media the best way to protect ourselves is to wear a mask.

“Please, do it because you care about your neighbors. Don’t do it because someone told you to do it. Do it because you understand the science and keep our kids in school keep our workplaces open and get us back to normal quicker,”

The Surgeon General says increasing coronavirus testing is also important. Over the next two weeks, ten cities will conduct mass COVID-19 testing.