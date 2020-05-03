Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Positive cases, recoveries, negative tests increase

Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Positive cases, recoveries, negative tests increase

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:45 a.m. Sunday show the state with 2,631 total positive cases, up 43 from Saturday (2,588).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 40, for a total of 1,799. There are no new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 71.

197 people are reported to ever be hospitalized. 283 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 15,786.

See More

8 new cases have been reported in Brown County, for a total of 59.

1 new cases has been reported in Clay County, for a total of 7.

Fall River County has 1 new case, for a total of 2 cases.

Lincoln County has 6 new cases (162), while Minnehaha County has 19 new cases reported (2,142).

Moody (6), Pennington (14), Roberts (10) and Yankton (28) counties each have 1 new case reported.

Union County reports 4 new cases, for a total of 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss