Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Positive cases, recoveries, negative tests increase

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:45 a.m. Sunday show the state with 2,631 total positive cases, up 43 from Saturday (2,588).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 40, for a total of 1,799. There are no new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 71.

197 people are reported to ever be hospitalized. 283 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 15,786.

8 new cases have been reported in Brown County, for a total of 59.

1 new cases has been reported in Clay County, for a total of 7.

Fall River County has 1 new case, for a total of 2 cases.

Lincoln County has 6 new cases (162), while Minnehaha County has 19 new cases reported (2,142).

Moody (6), Pennington (14), Roberts (10) and Yankton (28) counties each have 1 new case reported.

Union County reports 4 new cases, for a total of 31.