Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11 a.m. Sunday show the state with 11 total deaths in the state.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, the male patient was 50-59 years old and from Minnehaha County.

There are now 2,212 total positive cases, up 65 from Saturday (2,147).

Recoveries increased by 34 for a total of 1,257. There are three new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 64. The number of people ever hospitalized is 135, up 7 from Saturday (128). 613 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 14,062.

Minnehaha County is at 1,854 positive cases, up from Saturday (1,796). Lincoln County is at 128 cases. On Saturday, the county had 125. Minnehaha has 30 new recoveries, with 1,013. Lincoln County has 3 new recoveries, with 73 in the county.

Hand County has it’s first reported case of COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

