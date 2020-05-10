Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,336, an increase of 102 from Saturday (1,234).  

There are now 3,517 total positive cases, up 124 from Saturday (3,393). Recoveries reached 2,147, up 22 from Saturday (2,125).

Current hospitalizations are at 77, down two from Saturday (79). Total hospitalizations are now at 261, up 8 from Saturday (253). 

Negative tests are now at 20,377, up from Saturday (19,559).

The number of deaths reported remain the same from Saturday, at 34.

Counties with new cases on Sunday:

  • Aurora County: 1
  • Brown County: 10
  • Grant County: 1
  • Lincoln County: 2
  • Minnehaha County: 100
  • Pennington County: 7
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Todd County: 1
  • Yankton County: 1

