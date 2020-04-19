1  of  2
Sunday’s COVID-19 cases increase by 93, 86 new cases in Minnehaha County

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Health announced Sunday’s COVID-19 test results which showed 93 new cases in the state.

There are a total of 1,635 positive cases, up by 93 from Saturday (1,542). Recoveries increased to 646, up from Saturday (552). 

There are now 10,427 negative tests, an increase of 309 from Saturday (10,118).

Cases in Minnehaha County increased by 86 for a total of 1,362, up from Saturday (1,276). Lincoln County is at 90 cases, up four from Saturday (86). 

This is a developing story.

