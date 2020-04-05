Breaking News
Sunday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 23 new cases in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Sunday morning show the state with 240 total positive cases.

A total of 28 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the total positive case count to 240, up from Saturday (212). Recoveries increased by 8, for a total of 84, up from Saturday (76).

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 23 new cases in Minnehaha County, with 3 new recoveries in the county.

There are 5,353 negative cases in the state, an increase of 341 from Saturday (5,012).

