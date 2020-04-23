Summer day camp considering delaying opening due to COVID-19 guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camp is a sure sign that summer is here, but a local favorite may not open on time. The YMCA’s Leif Ericson Day Camp was to open June 1. With COVID-19 social distancing guidelines stretching further ahead, camp organizers are considering postponing opening day.

If you drive by Camp Leif Ericson, you will see crews are hard at work to get it ready for the upcoming season. No matter how much they clean up, they can’t get rid of the mess COVID-19 is making.

“We’re evaluating almost on a daily basis based on the ever-changing models,” Mike Murphy, camp director, said.

Murphy says it’s likely the camp will open later than originally planned, however staff hasn’t made any final decisions yet.

“We actually started some of our planning in early March regarding this situation and any adjustments we may have to make. It’s definitely been on our radar for a while,” Murphy said.

The camp has already hired most of its 130 staff members, and it was expecting more than 3,200 campers this summer. Office manager Nicole Bartling is communicating with families.

“Trying to give them as much guidance as we can right now,” Bartling said.

Bartling went to the camp for nine years and has worked here for 11. She knows how valuable this place is for families.

“After 20 years of being involved with camp, it’s hard on myself to kind of accept things are going to be a little different this year,” Bartling said.

If COVID-19 guidelines continue through the summer, Murphy says the camp is exploring ways to adapt.

Brady Mallory: “Would there be a possibility for e-learning or e-camp activities?”

Murphy: “Yeah, absolutely. I think every industry, every business has had to adjust their models and operate and embrace that technology. Camps are absolutely no exception to that model.”

This comes after a tough spring in 2019. Last year’s flooding took a toll on Camp Leif Ericson. Murphy says staff and campers were excited to bounce back this year and have a normal summer.

At the moment, that may end up being delayed. There’s not a clean and simple solution, but Murphy says changes are necessary.

“Safety has to be number one. So, although there’s a lot of challenges associated with this situation, at the end of the day, we remind ourselves we have to make the right and safe decision for everybody,” Murphy said.

Again, camp staff has not made a final decision. KELOLAND News will update you when it does.