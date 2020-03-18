Sturgis community provides sack lunches while kids are out of school

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — While school is out in South Dakota, volunteers from the Sturgis community came together to host a school lunch drive at the local firehouse.

Shawn Fischer and Cami Goebel along with other volunteers, helped pack over 800 sack lunches.

“A lot of parents budget and they are sort of relying on the school to have those meals when the kids are supposed to be in school and so without that, the kids don’t have the options to eat. It’s no one’s fault, it’s just budgeting and this is something very unexpected for all of us,” Fischer said.

They have everything from peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to fruits and veggies. Businesses and members in the community donated money or food to the cause.

“I have four girls myself so it works for a great lunch for the kiddos and we’ve been busy just home schooling from high school, middle school, elementary, kindergarten,” Carin Royer, parent, said.

The volunteers will be hosting the sack lunch drive all through this week. They will be delivering straight to homes and they have several pick-up locations throughout the town.

“Today and yesterday I come out and I have the car to draw a little bit of attention so people don’t pass it up and miss it but I’m just trying to interact with the kids, hand out some lunches, and make sure they are taken care of,” Benny Page, School Resource Officer, volunteer, said.

“If there’s parents that are working and the kids can’t get here, call us, we will take them to your homes. We want everybody to have a meal,” Fischer.

You can reach out to Shawn Fischer by Facebook message if you are in the Sturgis area and would like help providing lunches.