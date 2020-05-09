Strikes, spares & sanitizer: Sioux Falls bowling alleys reopen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s game-on for Sioux Falls bowling alleys that have been idled over the last month and a half because of the pandemic. Bowlers returned to Eastway Bowl Friday, ready to roll after a long layoff from the lanes.

Eastway’s reopening has put bowlers like Dylan Rippentrop into a new frame of mind.

“It’s nice getting out of the house again, we can finally start to go outside, we were all cramped up inside, get rid of that energy,” Rippentrop said.

The Eastway staff deep-cleaned the building during its closure. Now that it’s open again, some of the lanes will be off-limits to bowlers to ensure that the business stays well below half its occupancy.

“We could be open for 155, but we still feel that’s a little too much and we have so much surface area, we just want to make sure everyone is being a little extra careful. a little more social distance and we have our limit down to 80 right now,” Eastway Bowl owner Josh Thomas said.

A lot of customers might be wary about putting their fingers into bowling balls used by someone else, or slipping-on shoes worn by someone else. But Eastway says they’ve upped their game when it comes to disinfecting the bowling equipment.

“We are spraying inside and outside and wiping down the outside when they come in and as they go out, we also wipe them down and sanitize them as they go out to the customer, too, so we do it twice,” Thomas said.

Eastway is also requiring bowlers to leave their balls and shoes on the lane, so the staff can thoroughly wipe-down the area after the customers leave. While the pins can still congregate in groups of ten, the people trying to knock them down will have plenty of room to spare, when it comes to social distancing.

You’ll need to call ahead to reserve a time to bowl.

Eastway is planning on hosting free bowling parties for first-responders and health care workers.

Summer leagues are scheduled to start next month, but Eastway plans on allowing only half the usual number of teams this year.