Stensland Family Farms shifting focus to grocery’s and curbside pickup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the coronavirus continues to impact local businesses, one is finding ways to adapt. From losing restaurant sales to no more dining in, Stensland Family Farms is one of many businesses impacted by COVID-19. But in these times, they’ve found a few ways to keep things going.

The lack of patrons makes this an odd year for the people at Stensland Family Farms.

“This time of year, is usually when our business starts picking up,” Location Manager Josh Cherry said.

The only thing picking up now, are efforts to keep things clean.

“We’ve started putting our sample spoons in little sample dishes and just set that on the dipping cabinet,” Cherry said.

They’re no longer allowing people to dine in at their stores, and are taking extra precautions get folks in and out fast.

“We’ve moved all our spoons, our napkins behind the dipping counter. Those are handed to the… to our customers rather than being on the floor where they can grab them themselves,” Cherry said.

Cherry says while their business with restaurants has halted due to precautions concerning COVID-19, they’ve seen their grocery sales skyrocket.

“It’s interesting the traffic flow: it’s obviously slowed down but a lot of people are coming in and getting the bulkier stuff,” General Manager Mark Stensland said.

They’ve also started taking online orders and doing curbside pickup so folks don’t have to out for very long but the biggest thing they’re looking to provide is comfort.

“Ice cream is a comfort food. People come in here and they just want to – because of everything that’s going on, the ice cream does help comfort the whole idea of having to stay away,” Stensland said.

“I’m just happy and very fortunate that we’re able to keep our doors open and keep our employees coming in and I look forward to the community continuing to support us while we continue to support the community,” Cherry said.

Stensland is also having a special sale of their products going on until COVID-19 passes. To see more you can visit the Stensland Family Farms website.

