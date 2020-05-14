Statewide mass testing for COVID-19 at all nursing homes and assisted living centers starting Monday

Starting next week the state of South Dakota is going to be conducting mass testing at several vulnerable sites for COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, the State Health Department will start mass testing for coronavirus at various locations, including all nursing homes and assisted living centers throughout the state.

“This is a very tall order but I’m very pleased by the response of the nursing home and assisted living industry people recognized this is a big lift we will be administering thousands and thousands of tests but it’s a response in our foundation in moving forward,” State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Some nursing care facilities have been hit especially hard with COVID-19; like the Good Samaritan Society where more than a dozen residents have died and nearly 100 residents and staff members have tested positive.

The state will also concentrate mass testing on the state’s reservations, beginning with the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe in a joint effort between South Dakota and North Dakota.

When it comes to state revenue, the governor says the state has received $1.2 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Noem says she is awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department on how those dollars can be used, but she wants to distribute that money statewide.

“I think that some of these funds should be disbursed to our cities and our counties to help meet some of their needs that they have incurred in response to COVID-19,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

That includes their purchases of personal protective equipment as well as cleaning and testing supplies.

The Secretary of Labor says through state and federal assistance, South Dakota has paid out over $87 million in unemployment benefits since March 16 and is still processing new claims.