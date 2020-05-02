Statewide ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’ shows unity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday night, aerial photographers took to the skies to capture ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’ in the state’s 12 largest cities.

The event began at 9:30 p.m. The public was encouraged to turn on any lights they had outside. It’s a way to say thank you to first responders and healthcare workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar event recently happened in Sioux Falls.

This is just a glimpse of how many of you lit up your neighborhoods to show support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerial photographers orchestrated by Storytbuilt Media, captured tonight’s video.