States differ on information shared in coronavirus cases; rate of testing also differs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, the United States look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance.

People are also still learning how to handle the current novel coronavirus pandemic. How local officials handle the virus vary from state to state. That’s the same for health departments. The Douglas County Health Department in Nebraska releases information on possible public exposures for each confirmed case.

The South Dakota Department of Health does not have any information on where public exposures could have happened from the confirmed cases. That’s because state officials say the cases have not had public exposure.

Derrick Haskins of the South Dakota Department of Health also said in an email that the DHS staff interviews the patient to identify their activities since symptom onset to identify any potential exposures. He also said in an email, that to transmit the virus, a person must be within 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period of time.

South Dakota has tested 504 people, which is about .056% of the state’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659.

The rate is better than Nebraska, which has tested 188 people for about a .0098% rate. The state’s estimated 2019 population was 1.9 million.

Minnesota has tested about .049% of the population. The state has tested 1,893 people. The estimated 2019 population was 3.8 million.

Iowa has tested 225 people based on 156 being monitored, 47 who have completed monitoring and 22 positive cases. That’s about .007% of the state’s 3.15 million 2019 estimated population.

North Dakota has tested 124 people for about .016% of its estimated 2019 population of 762,062.

The testing data comes from the Department of Health websites in each sate and the population estimates are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

