State says virus has claimed lives of 2 more Iowa residents

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Officials say the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two more Iowa residents, raising the state death toll to six.

The Iowa Public Health Department says in a news release that it’s been notified of 88 more positive COVID-19 tests, taking the state total to 424. Nearly 6,200 people have tested negative for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The two dead people were described as age 81 or older. One lived in Linn County, the other in Washington County. The state reported 38 new cases Sunday and the fourth death of an Iowa resident.

