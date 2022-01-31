SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,650, up from Friday (2,637). The new deaths were 10 men and three women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (2), 70-75 (5) and 80+ (3).

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 393 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (411). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,992 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 35.8% for Jan. 21 – 27.

On Monday, there were 1,030 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 226,413, up from Friday (225,383). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

Active cases are now at 32,239, down from 33,647 on Friday.

The number of recovered cases is at 191,524.

The number of Delta and Omicron variant cases each rose in the state Monday. There’s now 271 Omicron cases, up from 264 reported on Friday.

There have been 1,329 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of two. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.61% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.88% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.15% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 646,886 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 453,964 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,670 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,450 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 248,981 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 108,958 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 83,851 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,480 have received a Janssen booster.