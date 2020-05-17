State Park visitors take advantage of free fun

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — As part of their Open House weekend, South Dakota State Parks are allowing free entrance and free fishing through Sunday. At Palisades State Park in southeastern South Dakota some people took advantage of the free fun.

Derrick McKenna and his daughter Harper spent their Saturday at Palisades State Park.

“We decided with school kind of wrapping up we needed to get out of the house a little bit. You know I’m working from home and that so,” Derrick McKenna said.

“And catch fishes,” Harper said.

“Yes, and we’re going to go fishing a little bit,” Mckenna said.

Derrick and Harper are fishing for free, with no licenses needed across South Dakota for the entire weekend.

“Anyone can come into South Dakota, they can fish at any of our lakes or rivers, and they actually don’t need a South Dakota fishing license, they do still need to follow all fishing rules and regulations,” Park Manager John Dummer said.

The weather may have limited the number of visitors to Palisades today, but overall, the park has seen plenty of traffic come through this spring.

“We think it’s probably, can contribute to the nice weather, us waiving the vehicle entrance license requirement, and the fact that there was other businesses that were closed that offer recreational opportunities during that time,” Dummer said.

But starting on Monday, those vehicle entrance fees will return.

“Usually we have a park pass, so usually we get the yearly pass once we come out for the first time and that. But we figured take advantage of the free day today, and get out since we haven’t yet,” Mckenna said.