State officials: South Dakota has ‘adequate testing supplies,’ can test 850 people

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has enough COVID-19 kits to test approximately 850 people, according to a Department of Health spokesperson.
“This is very rapidly evolving area of South Dakota’s response to COVID-1,” SDDOH communications director Derrick Haskins said in a statement to KELOLAND News.
On Monday, the state said it had enough for 900 people. The next day, they had enough for 800. KELOLAND News asked Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) at Wednesday’s media briefing, but she didn’t give a specific number.
“We will continue to request additional testing supplies from CDC and other sources as needed, Haskins said. “Providers have adequate testing supplies at this time and we continue to monitor this situation.”
State officials said it is important to remember that not everyone with symptoms needs to be tested since flu and other respiratory illnesses are circulating.
If you have symptoms, health officials say to call your doctor before going in.
As of Wednesday, South Dakota had eight cases of COVID-19, including one death.
LATER ON KELOLAND NEWS, Angela Kennecke talked with a person who traveled internationally, had trouble getting testing completed and eventually his results. That story later on KELOLAND News.
