State of the City Address to be held virtually

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Tuesday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will give his annual state of the city address, but it’s going to look a little different.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the address will be given virtually with no in-person audience.

TenHaken says he’ll talk about how the pandemic has affected the city, but he’ll cover other topics as well.

Those topics include city projects that are still moving forward, the city budget and how the city is combating narcotics and helping those struggling with addiction.

“This year’s state of the city is different from most in that we’re giving it in the midst of the COVID pandemic, so we obviously have to address that and address how COVID has altered the state of our city, but it’s not defined it,” Mayor TenHaken said.