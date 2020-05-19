State Health officials working with multiple KELOLAND meat plants

Breaking News
The state of South Dakota is responding to COVID-19 cases at least two meat plants.

At Demkota Beef in Aberdeen, 124 workers have tested positive. Many of them have recovered, but nearly 100 of Brown County’s 205 cases remain active.

State Health officials are also working with the Dakota Provisions meat plant in Huron. At this point, state officials won’t say how many workers have tested positive.

There are currently 24 active cases in Beadle County. The state says it is also working with a cheese plant in the northeastern part of the state where there is at least one case.

