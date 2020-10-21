State epidemiologist: Keep COVID-19 in mind when planning holiday travels

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The countdown to holiday season has begun with just over a month until Thanksgiving.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton says people should start planning their holiday travels now and take COVID-19 into consideration. He says when people gather together there is a risk of the virus being transmitted.

“Symptoms alone does not identify a person with COVID and their ability to transmit the virus. So, because of that, because of that insidious nature of COVID-19, it is important that individuals be very conscious about the decisions that they’re making,” Joshua Clayton said.

Clayton and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon say both of their families are waiting to see what the status of COVID-19 is in the state before determining whether or not they will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

