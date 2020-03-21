Starbucks moves to drive-thru only; will pay all workers for 30 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starbucks announced on Saturday afternoon that all locations in the United States and Canada will temporarily move to drive-thru only.

Some exceptions will be made for certain cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers. The company announced that in hopes of continuing to serve first responders and health care workers.

Starbucks will close all cafes and limit them to just drive-thrus and delivery for the next two weeks.

In the announcement, the company says they will pay all partners for the next 30 days, whether they decide to come to work or stay home.

“Together, we have successfully navigated many challenges throughout our history, and managing COVID-19 will be no different. You have my word, we will continue to stay true to Our Mission and Values, making the right decisions even when it’s hard, and caring for you and our customers,” Starbucks’ President Rossann Williams said in a letter to all United States partners on Saturday.

