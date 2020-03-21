1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Eureka School District First Baptist Church Chancellor Life Church Pleasant Township Prairie Hills Covenant Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Savers Thrift Store United Church of Canistota

Starbucks moves to drive-thru only; will pay all workers for 30 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
starbuckscdd6b0e206ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_144720520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starbucks announced on Saturday afternoon that all locations in the United States and Canada will temporarily move to drive-thru only.

Some exceptions will be made for certain cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers. The company announced that in hopes of continuing to serve first responders and health care workers.

Starbucks will close all cafes and limit them to just drive-thrus and delivery for the next two weeks.

In the announcement, the company says they will pay all partners for the next 30 days, whether they decide to come to work or stay home.

“Together, we have successfully navigated many challenges throughout our history, and managing COVID-19 will be no different. You have my word, we will continue to stay true to Our Mission and Values, making the right decisions even when it’s hard, and caring for you and our customers,” Starbucks’ President Rossann Williams said in a letter to all United States partners on Saturday.

To read the full letter, click on this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss