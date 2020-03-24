Staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District announced Tuesday a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they have informed all parents and staff members at Laura Wilder about the confirmed case.

The district says they are providing guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Noem extended the timeline for students to be out of school. Last week, Noem requested schools remain closed until March 27. On Tuesday, Noem said she isn’t mandating schools close until May 2, but said it is a guideline she wants them to follow.

