Staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District announced Tuesday a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says they have informed all parents and staff members at Laura Wilder about the confirmed case.
The district says they are providing guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff.
Earlier Tuesday, Governor Noem extended the timeline for students to be out of school. Last week, Noem requested schools remain closed until March 27. On Tuesday, Noem said she isn’t mandating schools close until May 2, but said it is a guideline she wants them to follow.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary tests positive for COVID-19The SFSD announced Tuesday that a staff member at Laura Wilder has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Noem says state adjusting to help more people filing for unemploymentPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filings for unemployment are increasing and Gov. Kristi Noem said today the state is adjusting.
- Thune hopes Senate deal will be reached Tuesday; a look behind the scenes at the processSouth Dakota's senior Senator is known for his calm demeanor, but on Monday, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) expressed frustration over partisan gridlock over the third aid package related to the COVID-19 pandemic.