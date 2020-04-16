Staff member at Apple Tree East Children’s Center tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at Apple Tree Children’s Center on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls has tested positive for coronavirus.

Program Director for Apple Tree Learning Centers Lori Braley said the staff member last worked in a toddler room on Friday, April 10. Braley says the teacher went home early saying she didn’t feel well but was not experiencing any symptoms like a fever or a cough at that time. Apple Tree just learned that staff member tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.



The East 26th Street location will be closed until Monday, April 27, giving the center a full two weeks since the employee worked there. Braley said she spoke with a member of the CDC who recommended all children and staff members who came in direct contact with the staff member quarantine themselves until April 27 as well. Braley said the CDC did not require others who worked in the building or children from other classrooms that were not in direct contact with the staff member to quarantine.



While the center is closed next week parents will not be billed and staff members will still receive a full paycheck. All other Apple Tree Children’s Centers in the city will remain open to continue serving the children of the city’s essential workers.