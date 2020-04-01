Spearfish City Council passes ordinance to slow community spread of COVID-19

The Spearfish City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance aimed to slow the community spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The ordinance states that it is “necessary to suppress disease and for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of the City…”

The measures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 15, closing businesses of “public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption,”

Businesses can continue to provide takeout, delivery, curbside, and drive-thru services, using social distancing practices and following all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.