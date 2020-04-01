Spearfish City Council passes ordinance to slow community spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Spearfish

The Spearfish City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance aimed to slow the community spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The ordinance states that it is “necessary to suppress disease and for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of the City…”

The measures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 15, closing businesses of “public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption,”

Businesses can continue to provide takeout, delivery, curbside, and drive-thru services, using social distancing practices and following all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss