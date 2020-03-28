South Dakota’s Emergency Operations Center working around the clock

Breaking News
Senator John Thune tests negative for COVID-19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since February in response to COVID-19.

The EOC is a way for state agencies to coordinate more efficiently. Other reasons to active the Emergency Operations Center include flooding and severe weather.

“We do have extensive planning that we’ve done for pandemic. I don’t think anyone has truly understood what was coming, but we’ve done a lot of planning to include yearly planning with the Department of Health so it’s not unexpected, maybe to this level a little bit, but we have definitely planned for it an are ready,” Tina Titze said.

The EOC is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but work continues after hours.

