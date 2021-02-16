South Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation jumps 13.7% this week compared to last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reports the state will receive a boost in the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon shared on Twitter the state is set to receive 17,660 does this week; she says that’s a 13.7% increase over last week’s allocation.

This week, South Dakota’s #COVID19 vaccine allocation has increased to 17,660 doses. This is a 13.7% increase from last week. At @SDDOH we will continue working with our partners to get shots in arms. 💪🏼#SoDakVax — Kim Malsam-Rysdon (@sddohkmr) February 16, 2021

The state started vaccinating individuals 70 and older this week. Individuals can use the DOH portal to learn more about how to sign up for vaccines and the timeline for vaccinations, Malsam-Rysdon said during a Department of Health COVID-19 briefing on Feb. 10.

The jump in doses coming to South Dakota follows news that pharmacies in the state would start giving out the vaccine as part of a federal program.

South Dakota started February receiving around 13,000 doses a week.

As of Tuesday’s data report from the DOH, 73,003 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 82,257 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 104,661 total persons.

According to the DOH, 27,021 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 23,324 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.