South Dakotans 12 years and older now eligible for COVID vaccine, DOH says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health says 12 to 15 year olds are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Today, the state reached 50 percent of south dakotans 16 and older who are fully vaccinated. However, the state health department reminds everyone we still need to reach 70 percent for herd immunity.

Health officials say they’ll continue to point people to trusted sources of information and encourage questions about the vaccine, not fear.

“We know that we are going to need to continue to work on this through the summer months,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “Just continue to help people make that choice. We expect to be working on this for some time.”

With 12 to 15 year olds starting to receive the vaccine, the percentage of people vaccinated will change. There are about 48-thousand people in this new age group in South Dakota.