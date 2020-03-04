South Dakota virus prep includes in-house tests; webinars

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota health officials have acquired the ability to test for coronavirus and will consider shutting schools if an outbreak is detected.

The state’s had no confirmed cases, but officials in charge of preparations say the situation is evolving rapidly. Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they are assuming infections are inevitable.

The department is hosting regular webinars for physicians and encouraging people to take precautions like washing their hands and getting flu vaccines in order to free up hospital beds in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

