South Dakota universities share COVID-19 case numbers online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health is only releasing COVID-19 numbers for universities once a week, but at least two schools are already sharing the data with the public.

The University of South Dakota has a COVID-19 dashboard online. As of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, it shows more than 300 students are in quarantine. Sixty students have active cases; just one staff person is currently sick.

KELOLAND News is in Vermillion Wednesday and talking with school officials about the COVID-19 dashboard. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage.

Northern State University is also sharing COVID-19 numbers.

Dakota State University is providing real-time data of known COVID-19 cases for students, facutly and staff.

Black Hills State University is also reporting self-reported data for positive COVID-19 test results.

The South Dakota School of Mines is also displaying COVID-19 data.