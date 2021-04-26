South Dakota to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will again be administered in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The vaccine will be given at health systems and pharmacies participating in the federal program, the DOH said.

This decision was made after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control announced on April 23 that they had satisfactorily studied and approved the use of the vaccine for those 18 years of age and older. This lifts the pause that was implemented on April 13, after six reports of U.S. cases among women of rare and severe type of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

“The pause and restart of this vaccine should be one more example of our commitment in ensuring vaccine safety and prove that transparent and rigorous established safety standards work,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health said in a news release. “We know all available vaccines have been proven effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, further highlighting the importance of getting your shot scheduled today.”

As of today, 16,295 South Dakotans have received the one-dost vaccine series. The DOH said no serious adverse reactions to the vaccine have been reported in the state.

More than 6.8 million J&J shots have been administered nationwide.

The DOH that while the side effects of concern are extremely rare, the FDA and CDC have recommended those who develop the following symptoms: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine, to immediately contact their healthcare provider.

South Dakotans can find vaccine access points near them. For the most up-to-date state vaccine information, visit the SD-DOH Dashboard.