South Dakota teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health says teachers and other school employees in South Dakota can get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes teachers and staff in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, child care centers and family child care providers as well as head start and early head start.

Pharmacies currently participating in the program include Walmart, Hy-vee, Lewis Drug, and Cardinal Health.

To receive a vaccine you must have an appointment. You can schedule one online.