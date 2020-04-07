South Dakota surpasses 300 positive COVID-19 cases, recoveries reach 98

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four days after hitting 200 positive COVID-19 cases, South Dakota has surpassed the 300 mark and added two deaths to the totals.

The latest results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 32 positive cases for a total of 320, up from Monday (288). Recoveries reached 98, with 7 new recoveries announced, up from Monday (91).

There are two new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19 for a total of six.

Active cases are at 216, up from Monday (193).

Cumulative hospitalizations are unchanged from Monday (23).

Negative tests went to 5,948 up 216 from Monday (5732).

Cases in Minnehaha County, which jumped 112 in one week, March 30 (28) to April 6 (140), are now at 165.

