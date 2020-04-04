Breaking News
S.D. Department of Health reports 25 new cases, 212 total

South Dakota surpasses 200 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health updated the COVID-19 cases in the state at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

New test results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 25 positive cases for a total of 212 up from Friday (187). Recovered cases went from 69 on Friday to 76 on Saturday.

According to the Department, there are 5,012 negative cases in the state which is 419 more cases than what was reported on Friday (4,593).

Although KELOLAND News reported two COVID-19 related deaths in the Sioux Falls area on Friday, the State Department of Health says they do not report deaths until a death record has been filed. One death was at a Sioux Falls hospital, but the person was from Beadle County. 

The Department does not report deaths until a certified death record has been filed. By law, a death record must be filed within 5 days of the date of death.

