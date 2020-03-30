South Dakota surpasses 100 positive COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 on Monday.

New test results released Monday morning by the state department of health showed an increase of 11 positive cases for a total of 101 up from Sunday (90). Recovered cases went from 29 on Sunday to 34 on Monday.

There have been 3,478 negative tests, up from 3,127 on Sunday. Pending tests are at 0 from one on Sunday.

Minnehaha County leads the state with 28 cases, up three from 25 cases on Sunday, followed by Beadle County with 20.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton are holding daily media briefings after the new numbers are released.

