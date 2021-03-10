South Dakota surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests for more than 425,000 persons

Sanford Health’s Terry Baumgart works in the new mobile testing unit on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D. | COURTESY: Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A COVID-19 testing milestone has been reached in South Dakota — ironically falling on the same day one year after the first tests confirmed the first cases of COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting more than 1 million tests have been performed statewide for 429,839 unique persons. As of March 10, South Dakota has recorded 1,002,366 total tests for roughly 48% of the state’s population. These tests include both PCR testing, the highest testing standard, and antigen testing, a quicker testing method the CDC says are “generally less sensitive than real-time PCR testing.”

Of the 1,002,366 total tests, 113,962 total positive coronavirus cases have been detected by the DOH and 315,877 persons have received negative test results.

Health officials with the DOH have said testing and vaccines will help end the pandemic.

“As we hit the one-year anniversary of COVID in our state, testing remains more important than ever,” Daniel Bucheli, Communications Director for the Department of Health said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Dr. Michael Elliott, Chief Medical Officer Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, echoed the importance testing will play in detecting future COVID-19 variants.

“Testing and tracing is still important,” Dr. Elliott said. “We need to know. Testing is going to be really important for us to have a barometer of where we’re at.”

The DOH offers free, at-home testing with Vault Health. Officials say the at-home test is geared towards people who’ve had close contact with confirmed positive cases.