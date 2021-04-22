South Dakota state epidemiologist says P.1 variant of COVID-19 is ‘concerning’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is very likely a new variant of COVID-19 is now spreading in South Dakota, officials say.

As we told you yesterday, sentinel testing found a case of the P.1 variant, also referred to as the ‘Brazil variant,” of COVID-19 in Pennington County.

KELOLAND News spoke with State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton Thursday morning. He says the variant is concerning because it has shown to be more resistant to vaccines and current treatments. However, Clayton says vaccines still offer protection against serious illness.

Testing has uncovered one case, but Clayton believes there are others that just haven’t been detected yet.