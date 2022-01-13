South Dakota schools closing, reinstating mask mandates amid rising COVID-19 cases

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools across South Dakota are taking preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

Custer School District announced on Facebook that it would be closed Monday, January 17 due to rising COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the district announced it would be moving to Level 2 in their COVID-19 plan and would require all students and staff to wear a mask.

The Canistota School District is doing a 5-Day Refresh and is rescheduling sporting events for the week of January 24th. The Ethan School District posted that the 5-day closure of Canistota schools will be due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In Tea, Vermillion, and Worthington (Minnesota) mask mandates are being reinstated to help curb the spread of cases in the school districts.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Sioux Falls School District about COVID-19 in Sioux Falls schools and received the following response.

We are not scheduling interviews regarding COVID.  We are meeting the needs of students, staff, and schools at this time with the processes outlined in the Continue to Learn (C2L) Plan. 

DeAnn Konrad, Community Relations Coordinator for Sioux Falls School District

We also reached out to Cynthia Mickelson, President of the Sioux Falls School Board, and were told “The Board allows the District to handle most media requests and therefore I would direct you back to DeeAnn and team at the SFSD.”

If you have any information regarding school cancelations due to illness or updated mask policies please email news@keloland.com.

