South Dakota says it's managing COVID-19 patients, for now

ABERDEEN, S.D. – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in South Dakota, although hospital officials say they’re still holding their own on capacity.

Although the western part of the state is seeing the biggest spike in numbers, cases in northeastern South Dakota are also on the rise. The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 230 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, the highest number since January. The vast majority of new patients are unvaccinated.

Sanford Health Aberdeen Executive Director Ashley Erickson says the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing locally, but the hospital is ready.

