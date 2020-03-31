South Dakota receives supplies from national stockpile, plus state to receive new rapid tests

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota will receive new rapid tests to diagnose those infected with COVID-19 at a faster rate. In a press conference, Tuesday morning Governor Kristi Noem explained how this is good news for the state.

Governor Kristi Noem is staying encouraged by the numbers across the state regarding COVID-19.

She says that while South Dakota reached over 100 positive cases of the virus, the state was one of the last states to hit triple digits.

“We are 15th in the nation in testing, this includes all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., so while we are 15 in the percentage of our population that we are testing per million, we are 45 in positives, that’s good news for us, it indicates that we are preparing for this marathon,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

According to the Governor, the state received supplies from the national stockpile. Plus, the state will receive new instant test supplies.

“These are going to be testing supplies and equipment that we will be able to utilize to get instant results for individuals across the state of South Dakota and we will put them in populations where we can focus on stopping hot spots and making sure we are getting people answers if they are positive with COVID-19,” Noem said.

“This technology is very new, but it’s very promising, and can give very quick results so people aren’t waiting as long as they have to wait today,” Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Noem says COVID-19 is something the state will be dealing with for many more weeks.

“We will continue to use the facts and the data that we know to help us make decisions each and every day,” Noem said.

Noem also thanked those who are working on the frontlines in the medical professions. She added that the state COVID website has been updated with additional resources including education, childcare, and re-employment assistance.