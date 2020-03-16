South Dakota public university students to start online classes next Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Classes for South Dakota public university students will move online next week.

The South Dakota Board of Regents has already extended spring break through this Friday, March 20.

Online classes will start on Monday, March 23. At this point, on-campus, in-person classes will start again on Monday, April 6.

Read the full statement from the Board of Regents below:

It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system. The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state is our top priority and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.

Considering the continued high risk of exposure throughout the United States and in the interest of public safety, the Board of Regents is taking the following actions:

· Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.

· On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

This is an evolving situation and the board will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27.

As leaders in higher education, we are thankful for our university presidents and their staff, who have worked tirelessly the past several weeks, providing wisdom and knowledge to help navigate these difficult times that still include a level of uncertainty. Please refer to university specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations.