South Dakota public universities to move to ‘mask optional’ campuses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Operational adjustments at South Dakota’s six public universities as the spring semester concludes will include a move to “mask optional” environments.

A news release from the Board of Regents states that at the recommendation of university presidents, a system-level protocol that required face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campuses since last fall will end. Starting on Monday, May 10, masks will be optional for staff and students.

“With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester,” Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in the release. “Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.”

The Board of Regents says these activities coincide with plans for a return to normal campus operations this fall.