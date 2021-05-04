South Dakota public universities to move to ‘mask optional’ campuses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Operational adjustments at South Dakota’s six public universities as the spring semester concludes will include a move to “mask optional” environments.

A news release from the Board of Regents states that at the recommendation of university presidents, a system-level protocol that required face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campuses since last fall will end. Starting on Monday, May 10, masks will be optional for staff and students.

“With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester,” Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in the release. “Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.”

The Board of Regents says these activities coincide with plans for a return to normal campus operations this fall.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 