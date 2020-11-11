South Dakota leads all states in number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized per million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you factor in the population, South Dakota has been averaging more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than any other state right now.

That’s according to the COVID-Tracking Project. It shows the seven-day average of hospitalizations in each state per one million people. The purple line that is rising on the right side of the chart is South Dakota.

The only states that have had higher rates are New York and New Jersey in April. You can see the peak on the left side of the screen.

At this point, their hospitalization rates are significantly lower than South Dakota.

The COVID Tracking Project creates these charts using numbers provided by states.